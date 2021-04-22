Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th APS, 3rd AS team up for global cargo airlift [Image 11 of 11]

    436th APS, 3rd AS team up for global cargo airlift

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The 436th APS, known as the “Superport” provides cargo and passenger movement services worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6630499
    VIRIN: 210423-F-UO935-1196
    Resolution: 3841x2631
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 436th APS, 3rd AS team up for global cargo airlift [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

