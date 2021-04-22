Airman 1st Class Bain Adair, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron integrated avionics journeyman, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The C-17 can perform tactical airlift missions, as well as aeromedical evacuations to and from locations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6630497
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-BO262-2080
|Resolution:
|4731x2751
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, 436th APS, 3rd AS team up for global cargo airlift [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
