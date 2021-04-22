Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th APS, 3rd AS team up for global cargo airlift [Image 8 of 11]

    436th APS, 3rd AS team up for global cargo airlift

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Bain Adair, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron integrated avionics journeyman, marshals a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the entire Air Force fleet, capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and cargo to locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 18:22
    VIRIN: 210423-F-BO262-2085
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    C-17
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Globemaster III
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Aerial Port Squadron

