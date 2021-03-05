Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.

Specialist Kungyte, Migle of 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion meeting her parents for the first time in four years since she went to the United States on a student work visa and ended up joining the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer here in Siauliai, Lithuania 3 May 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)
