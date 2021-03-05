Specialist Kungyte, Migle of 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion meeting her parents for the first time in four years since she went to the United States on a student work visa and ended up joining the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer here in Siauliai, Lithuania 3 May 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 14:44
|Photo ID:
|6630316
|VIRIN:
|210503-A-SF135-017
|Resolution:
|4797x3198
|Size:
|774.06 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT