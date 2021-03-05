Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years. [Image 1 of 7]

    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.

    LITHUANIA

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Specialist Kungyte, Migle of 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion talking with 2nd Lieutenant Greta Saren, the Lithuanian Army Public Affairs Officer whom she played basketball with in school, just before her parents arrival here in Siauliai, Lithuania 3 May 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6630315
    VIRIN: 210503-A-SF135-012
    Resolution: 4095x2730
    Size: 775.05 KB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Dustin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.
    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.
    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.
    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.
    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.
    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.
    Kungyte Family Meeting for the first time in years.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Swift Response 21
    Defender Europe 21
    5-73SR21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT