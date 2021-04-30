Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC1 Williamson Self-Portrait [Image 1 of 5]

    MC1 Williamson Self-Portrait

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210430-N-JH293-1012
    ST. LOUIS (April 30, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes a self-portrait following his reenlistment ceremony, April 30, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC1 Williamson Self-Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

