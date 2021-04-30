210430-N-JH293-1012

ST. LOUIS (April 30, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes a self-portrait following his reenlistment ceremony, April 30, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6629854 VIRIN: 210430-N-JH293-1012 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 844.92 KB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MC1 Williamson Self-Portrait [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.