St. Peters DEP Meeting

ST. PETERS, Mo. (May 4, 2021) Capt. Robert “Butch” Smith, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region Central, speaks with Future Sailors during a Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America delayed entry program meeting in St. Peters, Mo., May 4, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
|05.04.2021
|05.05.2021 03:31
|ST. PETERS, MO, US
