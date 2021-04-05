210504-N-JH293-1038

ST. PETERS, Mo. (May 4, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sierra Clark, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, accepts a coin from Capt. Robert “Butch” Smith, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region Central, during a delayed entry program meeting in St. Peters, Mo., May 4, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 03:31 Photo ID: 6629858 VIRIN: 210504-N-JH293-1038 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.2 MB Location: ST. PETERS, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, St. Peters DEP Meeting [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.