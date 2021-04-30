Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas L Liermann, a data systems administrator with the Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), found pieces of glass all formed together at Sea Glass Beach in Nago, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

