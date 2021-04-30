Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa [Image 1 of 6]

    Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa

    JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas L Liermann, a data systems administrator with the Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), found pieces of glass all formed together at Sea Glass Beach in Nago, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 00:59
    VIRIN: 210430-M-YS392-1066
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

