Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa

U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), clean Sea Glass Beach in Nago, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

