    Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa [Image 6 of 6]

    Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa

    JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), clean Sea Glass Beach in Nago, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6629741
    VIRIN: 210430-M-YS392-1037
    Resolution: 5030x3353
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    31st MEU
    MCCS
    3/4
    BLT
    MRF

