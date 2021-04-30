U.S. Marines with the Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), clean Sea Glass Beach in Nago, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 00:59
|Photo ID:
|6629741
|VIRIN:
|210430-M-YS392-1037
|Resolution:
|5030x3353
|Size:
|10.5 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with BLT 3/4 help clean Okinawa [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT