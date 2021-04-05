Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator to the Nellis Native American Program, right, puts a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket on Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 4, 2021. The blanket represents skills of a Native American leader and tactician who dedicated his life to protecting his people and homelands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6629245
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-DN281-1004
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
