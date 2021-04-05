Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator to the Nellis Native American Program, right, puts a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket on Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 4, 2021. The blanket represents skills of a Native American leader and tactician who dedicated his life to protecting his people and homelands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:38 Photo ID: 6629245 VIRIN: 210504-F-DN281-1004 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.7 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.