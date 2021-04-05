Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR [Image 1 of 3]

    Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, holds up a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket with Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator of the Nellis Native American Program, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 4, 2021. Arnold gifted the blanket to Wedewer as a sign of thanks for his continued leadership, support and friendship between the tribes and Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:38
    Photo ID: 6629244
    VIRIN: 210504-F-DN281-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Friendship
    Nellis AFB
    Native American
    Partnership
    99th CES
    Nellis Native American Program

