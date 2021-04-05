Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR

Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, holds up a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket with Richard Arnold, Native American coordinator of the Nellis Native American Program, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 4, 2021. Arnold gifted the blanket to Wedewer as a sign of thanks for his continued leadership, support and friendship between the tribes and Nellis AFB, Creech AFB and the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

