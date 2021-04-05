Lt. Col. Christopher Wedewer, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, wears a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 4, 2021. Nellis initiated its Native American Program 25 years ago to increase the understanding between base leadership and culturally affiliated tribes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
This work, Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket gifted to Nellis, Creech, NTTR [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
