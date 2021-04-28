During a Micro Boots on the Ground event held April 28 at Fleet Readiness Center East, Andrew Rock, V-22 branch head, discusses issues that challenge targeted turnaround times with FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto, NAVAIR Commander Vice Adm. Dean Peters and other event participants.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6628615
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-YO373-1003
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|HAVELOCK, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders focus on readiness issues during ‘Micro BOG’ event at FRCE [Image 4 of 4], by John Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders focus on readiness issues during ‘Micro BOG’ event at FRCE
