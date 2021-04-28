Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders focus on readiness issues during ‘Micro BOG’ event at FRCE [Image 4 of 4]

    Leaders focus on readiness issues during ‘Micro BOG’ event at FRCE

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by John Olmstead 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    During a Micro Boots on the Ground event held April 28 at Fleet Readiness Center East, Andrew Rock, V-22 branch head, discusses issues that challenge targeted turnaround times with FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto, NAVAIR Commander Vice Adm. Dean Peters and other event participants.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 16:57
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: HAVELOCK, NC, US
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

