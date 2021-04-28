Participants in the Micro Boots on the Ground held April 28 at Fleet Readiness Center East tour the depot’s V-22 aircraft line. FRCE recently inducted services its first V-22 aircraft assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 for Planned Maintenance Interval 2. HMX-1 is the Marine helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the president and vice president of the United States, heads of state and other VIPs.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6628614
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-YO373-1002
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|HAVELOCK, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders focus on readiness issues during ‘Micro BOG’ event at FRCE [Image 4 of 4], by John Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders focus on readiness issues during ‘Micro BOG’ event at FRCE
LEAVE A COMMENT