Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto briefs Naval Air Systems Commander Vice Adm. Dean Peters and acting Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers Capt. Christopher Couch during a Micro Boots on the Ground event at FRCE April 28. The event focused on issues affecting aviation and personnel readiness, including turnaround time reduction, dynamic planning and organization, and extremism within the workforce.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6628613
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-YO373-1001
|Resolution:
|3928x2536
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|HAVELOCK, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders focus on readiness issues during ‘Micro BOG’ event at FRCE [Image 4 of 4], by John Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
