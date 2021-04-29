German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J

A German air force A400M Atlas aircraft taxis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. Five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one German A400 were involved in a joint operation exercise to increase interoperability between the NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6628286
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-VY348-1040
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|131.01 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
