    German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J [Image 7 of 7]

    German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, GERMANY

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A German air force A400M Atlas aircraft taxis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. Five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one German A400 were involved in a joint operation exercise to increase interoperability between the NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    air power
    86 AW
    A400
    C130js

