A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base flies in formation with a German A400M Atlas aircraft near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. A total of five C-130Js belonging to the 37th Airlift Squadron and one German A400M Atlas were included in the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 13:54 Photo ID: 6628281 VIRIN: 290421-F-LO621-1579 Resolution: 2791x1861 Size: 133.97 KB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.