A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base flies in formation with a German A400M Atlas aircraft near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. A total of five C-130Js belonging to the 37th Airlift Squadron and one German A400M Atlas were included in the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6628281
|VIRIN:
|290421-F-LO621-1579
|Resolution:
|2791x1861
|Size:
|133.97 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT