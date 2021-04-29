A German A400M Atlas aircraft ascends from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. The plane flew in formation alongside five C130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to 37th Airlift Squadron to increase interoperability with NATO partners.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
This work, German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
