    German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J [Image 6 of 7]

    German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, GERMANY

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A German A400M Atlas aircraft ascends from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2021. The plane flew in formation alongside five C130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to 37th Airlift Squadron to increase interoperability with NATO partners.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6628285
    VIRIN: 210429-F-GK375-1246
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 73.35 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, BW, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German A400M Atlas flies with U.S. Air Force C-130J [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    air power
    86 AW
    A400
    C130js

