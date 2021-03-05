Two U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division land at Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia and Herzegovina in preparation for exercise Immediate Response on May. 03.(U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Miriam Espinoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 08:09 Photo ID: 6628074 VIRIN: 210503-A-OS832-084 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1002.38 KB Location: TUZLA, BA Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st CAB Reaffirms American Partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.