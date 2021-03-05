A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division flies over the German and Austrian Border on the way to Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia and Herzegovina in preparation for exercise Immediate Response on May. 03 (U.S. Army photo by CW3 Bennett Rock)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6628063
|VIRIN:
|210503-A-OS832-043
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|459.23 KB
|Location:
|ILLESHIEM, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CAB Reaffirms American Partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st CAB Reaffirms American Partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina
LEAVE A COMMENT