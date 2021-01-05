210501-N-OI940-1032
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Louis Citizen, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), looks on as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, drops off ammo on the ship's flight deck, May 1, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6628073
|VIRIN:
|210501-N-OI940-1032
|Resolution:
|3542x2530
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, San Antonio Vertical Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
