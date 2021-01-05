San Antonio Vertical Replenishment

210501-N-OI940-1032

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Louis Citizen, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), looks on as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, drops off ammo on the ship's flight deck, May 1, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021