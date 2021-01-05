Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Antonio Vertical Replenishment [Image 2 of 7]

    San Antonio Vertical Replenishment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210501-N-OI940-1091
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Javier Carpio, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during a vertical replenishment, May 1, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 07:44
    Photo ID: 6628068
    VIRIN: 210501-N-OI940-1091
    Resolution: 3890x2779
    Size: 928.63 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio Vertical Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

