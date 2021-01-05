210501-N-OI940-1091

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Javier Carpio, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during a vertical replenishment, May 1, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 07:44 Photo ID: 6628068 VIRIN: 210501-N-OI940-1091 Resolution: 3890x2779 Size: 928.63 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Antonio Vertical Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jacob Turrigiano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.