San Antonio Vertical Replenishment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mary 1, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), transits alongside the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), not pictured, during a vertical replenishment, May 1, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)
|05.01.2021
|05.04.2021 07:44
|6628071
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
