A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole

Strength coach Josh Daniel, 27th Special Operations Group, performs a proper chest press at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 30, 2021. The Human Performance Program not only trains Airmen, but also assists with rehabilitation and dietary needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

