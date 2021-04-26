A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole

Strength coach Josh Woodward, 27th Special Operations Squadron, runs a training activity for a squadron of Airmen at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 26, 2021. The Human Performance Program provides services to several squadrons in the 27 SOG, with the goal of building the resiliency in our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

