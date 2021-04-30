Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole [Image 2 of 3]

    A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Strength Coach Josh Daniel, 27th Special Operations Group, poses for an environmental portrait in one of the new fitness areas at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 30, 2021. The Human Performance Program was created in 2019 as a way to assist Airman both physically and mentally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:01
    Photo ID: 6627173
    VIRIN: 210430-F-VD069-1037
    Resolution: 4630x3087
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole
    A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole
    A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Human Performance Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT