Strength Coach Josh Daniel, 27th Special Operations Group, poses for an environmental portrait in one of the new fitness areas at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., on April 30, 2021. The Human Performance Program was created in 2019 as a way to assist Airman both physically and mentally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:01 Photo ID: 6627173 VIRIN: 210430-F-VD069-1037 Resolution: 4630x3087 Size: 4.49 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Little Sweat is Good for the Swole [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.