Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world" [Image 3 of 3]

    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world&quot;

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Latanceia Godfrey, 59th Medical Wing COVID-19 vaccine clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, discusses scheduling patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the atrium at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 12, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to all TRICARE beneficiaries, all eligible Department of Defense federal employees and contractors 16 years or older at WHASC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:16
    Photo ID: 6626986
    VIRIN: 210413-F-JG587-1011
    Resolution: 6166x4404
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world" [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world&quot;
    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world”
    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leader
    vaccine
    59MDW
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT