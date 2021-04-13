Master Sgt. Latanceia Godfrey, 59th Medical Wing COVID-19 vaccine clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, discusses scheduling patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the atrium at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 12, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to all TRICARE beneficiaries, all eligible Department of Defense federal employees and contractors 16 years or older at WHASC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:16 Photo ID: 6626986 VIRIN: 210413-F-JG587-1011 Resolution: 6166x4404 Size: 2.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world" [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.