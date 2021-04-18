Administrative personnel check patients in to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the atrium at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 19, 2021. Beneficiaries can schedule an appointment by calling the Consult and Appointment Management Office at (210) 916-9900, option 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world”
