Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world” [Image 2 of 3]

    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world”

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Administrative personnel check patients in to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the atrium at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 19, 2021. Beneficiaries can schedule an appointment by calling the Consult and Appointment Management Office at (210) 916-9900, option 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:15
    Photo ID: 6626985
    VIRIN: 210418-F-JG587-1034
    Resolution: 7417x5504
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world” [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world&quot;
    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world”
    59th MDW: &quot;To make a difference that impacts the world&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leader
    vaccine
    59MDW
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT