Master Sgt. Latanceia Godfrey, 59th Medical Wing COVID-19 vaccine clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, tracks how many patients receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the atrium at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 12, 2021. She coordinates more than 30 Airmen and civilians for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 15:15 Photo ID: 6626984 VIRIN: 210412-F-JG587-1009 Resolution: 7082x5058 Size: 3.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world" [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.