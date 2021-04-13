Master Sgt. Latanceia Godfrey, 59th Medical Wing COVID-19 vaccine clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, tracks how many patients receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the atrium at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 12, 2021. She coordinates more than 30 Airmen and civilians for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 15:15
|Photo ID:
|6626984
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-JG587-1009
|Resolution:
|7082x5058
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
59th MDW: "To make a difference that impacts the world”
