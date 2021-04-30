USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Dontral Tolliver, from Houston, stows a firehose during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

