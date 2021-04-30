Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Melgar 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) U.S. Sailors fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 08:05
    Photo ID: 6626683
    VIRIN: 210430-N-XX200-1144
    Resolution: 7301x4107
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    USS Russell
    DDG 59
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

