USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Devion Lowen, from San Antonio, checks the mask on Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Yesenia BermudesValencia, from Santa Rosa, Calif., for a proper seal during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: SANTA ROSA, TX, US