PACIFIC OCEAN (April 28, 2021) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Ty Speight, from Shreveport, La., ejects a magazine from an M9 pistol during a small arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 28, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6626650 VIRIN: 210428-N-XX200-2053 Resolution: 4225x2377 Size: 841.08 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SHREVEPORT, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.