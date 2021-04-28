PACIFIC OCEAN (April 28, 2021) U.S. Sailors aim M9 pistols during a small arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 28, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6626649
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-XX200-2142
|Resolution:
|3943x2218
|Size:
|797.04 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
