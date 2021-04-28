PACIFIC OCEAN (April 28, 2021) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Ty Speight, from Shreveport, La., left, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jyro Francisco, from Sacramento, Calif., load M9 pistols during a small arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 28, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 06:59
|Photo ID:
|6626648
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-XX200-2144
|Resolution:
|4686x3119
|Size:
|740.96 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SHREVEPORT, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT