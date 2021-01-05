Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Michael Zeno, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron, a petroleum, oil and lubricants journeyman, stand on top of a C-300 fuel truck at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 1, 2021. POL is crucial to sustain aircraft and support ground forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6626510
    VIRIN: 210501-F-FJ742-1150
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2
    4 LRS POLMprovides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2
    4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Deployment
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Colvin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT