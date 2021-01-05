Airman 1st Class Michael Zeno, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron, a petroleum, oil and lubricants journeyman, stand on top of a C-300 fuel truck at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 1, 2021. POL is crucial to sustain aircraft and support ground forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 00:49
|Photo ID:
|6626510
|VIRIN:
|210501-F-FJ742-1150
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2
