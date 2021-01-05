Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Daniel Knez, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants fuels a generator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 1, 2021. POL is crucial to sustain aircraft and support ground forces.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 LRS POLMprovides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

