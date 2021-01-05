Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2 [Image 1 of 3]

    4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Michael Zeno, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron, petroleum, oil and lubricants journeyman, prepares to fuel a generator at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 1, 2021. POL is crucial to sustain aircraft and support ground forces.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, 4 LRS POL provides fuel for AGILE FLAG 21-2 [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    AgileFlag21-2
    TyndallAFB Colvin

