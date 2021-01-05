Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZ Soldiers Awarded for Rescue Mission

    AZ Soldiers Awarded for Rescue Mission

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Arizona's Adjutant General, talks to a group of Soldiers with the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion that are in attendance of a life-saving award presentation to recognize three aircrew members at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. on May 1, 2021. The aircrew members were tasked by law enforcement to conduct a rescue that required an aircraft with the ability to descend down safely to extract hikers stranded in inclement weather in Sedona, Ariz. on January 25, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6626277
    VIRIN: 210501-A-UE246-606
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, AZ Soldiers Awarded for Rescue Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Awarded for Successful Sedona Rescue Mission

    Guard
    Presentation
    Rescue
    AZ
    Community
    Army

