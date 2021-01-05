Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers with the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion attended a life-saving award presentation to recognize three aircrew members at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. on May 1, 2021. The aircrew members were tasked by law enforcement to conduct a rescue that required an aircraft with the ability to descend down safely to extract hikers stranded in inclement weather in Sedona, Ariz. on January 25, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6626276
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-UE246-572
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZ Soldiers Awarded for Rescue Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona National Guard Soldiers Awarded for Successful Sedona Rescue Mission
LEAVE A COMMENT