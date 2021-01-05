AZ Soldiers Awarded for Rescue Mission

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Duff is presented a life-saving award for piloting a rescue mission at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. on May 1, 2021. The aircrew members were tasked by law enforcement to conduct a rescue that required an aircraft with the ability to descend down safely to extract hikers stranded in inclement weather in Sedona, Ariz. on January 25, 2021.

Date Taken: 05.01.2021
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
by SPC Mykaela Martin