Preparing for the Future: Development Training Flight in action over training weekend

Tech. Sgt. Jontae Patterson, Development Training Flight Coordinator, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, instruct members of the development and training flight to do pushups after failing to meet a specific task in a timely manner May 1, 2021, here. The development and training flight is designed to ensure that Air Force recruits are prepared for basic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)
|05.01.2021
|05.02.2021 19:21
|6626259
|210501-F-GG444-1019
|5367x3583
|1.24 MB
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|3
|0
