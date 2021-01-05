Tech. Sgt. Jontae Patterson, Development Training Flight coordinator, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, instructs members of the development and training flight May 1, 2021, here. The development and training flight is designed to ensure that Air Force recruits are prepared for basic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 19:21 Photo ID: 6626258 VIRIN: 210501-F-GG444-1012 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preparing for the Future: Development Training Flight in action over training weekend [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Brugge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.