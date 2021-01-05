Preparing for the Future: Development Training Flight in action over training weekend

Members of the development and training flight stand at the position of attention while they are being instructed on basic military procedures May 1, 2021, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The development and training flight is designed to ensure that Air Force recruits are prepared for basic training prior to shipping out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Brugge)

