COVID-19 Vaccinations during Tennessee Air National Guard unit training assembly

2nd Lt. David Wenger, a clinical nurse with the 134th Medical Group, administers COVID-19 vaccine shots to an Airman. Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing were eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines during Unit Training Assembly here May 2nd, 2021.

Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US by TSgt Teri Eicher