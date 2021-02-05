Master Sgt. Brian Towns, a paramedic with the 134th Medical Group, displays a vial of COVID-19 vaccine. Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing were eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines during Unit Training Assembly here May 2nd, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6626059
|VIRIN:
|210502-Z-GX596-039
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Vaccinations during Tennessee Air National Guard unit training assembly [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
