    COVID-19 Vaccinations during Tennessee Air National Guard unit training assembly [Image 13 of 14]

    COVID-19 Vaccinations during Tennessee Air National Guard unit training assembly

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    2nd Lt. David Wenger, a clinical nurse with the 134th Medical Group, administers COVID-19 vaccine shots to an Airman. Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing were eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines during Unit Training Assembly here May 2nd, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 18:05
    Photo ID: 6626066
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-GX596-046
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 925.59 KB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccinations during Tennessee Air National Guard unit training assembly [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    134th ARW
    134th Air National Guard
    COVID Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine

